Former All Blacks coach Hansen to help prepare Wallabies in France
Former All Blacks coach Hansen to help prepare Wallabies in France

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Bronze Final - New Zealand v Wales - Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - November 1, 2019 New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen before the match REUTERS/Peter Cziborra/File photo

21 Aug 2023 04:05PM
MELBOURNE : Former New Zealand coach Steve Hansen has joined Australia in a short-term advisory role in the leadup to the World Cup after accepting an invitation from Wallabies coach Eddie Jones.

An Australia team spokesperson confirmed Hansen, who guided the All Blacks to their 2015 World Cup win in England, would be in camp this week ahead of Sunday's warmup test against World Cup hosts France in Paris.

Hansen is not being paid by Rugby Australia for what is expected to be a one-week stint, the spokesperson said.

Jones and Hansen have battled from opposing coaches' boxes throughout their long careers, most notably during the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Under Jones, England upset Hansen's All Blacks 19-7 in the semi-finals before losing 32-12 to South Africa in the final.

Jones, who is winless from four tests in his second stint coaching the Wallabies, is expected to name his matchday squad for the France clash on Friday.

Australia, under former coach Dave Rennie, were beaten 30-29 away by France last November.

Source: Reuters

