Former Argentina striker Aguero says he was denied access to team camp

AL RAYYAN, Qatar : Former Argentina forward Sergio Aguero criticised his country's football association (AFA) after he was denied entry to the team's World Cup training base ahead of their group stage opener against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Aguero scored 41 goals in 101 games for Argentina, representing them at three World Cups and helping them win the 2021 Copa America - their first major title in 28 years.

The 34-year-old said he wanted to wish his countrymen luck before they opened their campaign but was told the right accreditation could not be arranged in time for him to meet his former team mates.

"I haven't seen the Argentina team yet. Let's see what happens, everything is a bit weird," Aguero said on a YouTube live stream. "Supposedly you need to have a credential to get in... It sounds weird that it takes three to four days to arrange.

"If they don't want me to go, it's okay, but tell me to my face," Aguero added. "I've never hurt anyone, I've always behaved well. Maybe there are people from inside that didn't like something that I have said. I don't even remember."

Aguero played for Atletico Madrid before spending a successful decade with Manchester City and announced his retirement aged 33 in December because of a heart condition, bringing the curtain down on an 18-year career during which he scored more than 400 goals.

"I asked and they told me that the decision comes from above, but I see that other people have been allowed inside. I have been with the Argentina team before and they arrange a credential quickly," Aguero added.

"I didn't see my friends yet. I'm waiting for someone inside the FA to call me to say something... I'll wait until the end of the game, but I wanted to go before because I wanted to wish them luck. It's a weird situation."