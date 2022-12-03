Logo
Sport

Former Australia captain Ponting back to work after health scare
Former Australia captain Ponting back to work after health scare

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Australia Nets - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 23, 2018 Australia coach Ricky Ponting during nets Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough/File Photo

03 Dec 2022 10:26AM (Updated: 03 Dec 2022 10:26AM)
PERTH : Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting returned to the commentary booth for the first test against West Indies on Saturday after suffering a health scare while on the job on day three at Perth Stadium.

Ponting, who was rushed to hospital on Friday after having chest pains while commentating for the Seven Network, said it had been a "little scary moment".

"I was sitting through the comms (commentary) box halfway through the stint, then I got a couple of really short, sharp pains through my chest," the 47-year-old said on Seven's broadcast at Perth Stadium before the start of day four.

"I sort of tried to stretch it out and get rid of it."

Ponting said he finished his commentary stint but felt a "bit lightheaded and dizzy" and lost balance when he stood to move to the back of the box.

He said he then alerted fellow commentator Justin Langer, his former Australia team mate, and a Channel Seven producer, before arriving at hospital some 10-15 minutes later.

Ponting did not offer any details on his condition or the cause of his chest pains.

"It's good to see the little fella not being the tough guy, not being the ice man, reaching out to one of his friends," Langer, standing alongside Ponting, said on Saturday's broadcast.

Sounding in good spirits, the former batsman nicknamed "Punter" said he was ready to plough back into work.

"I feel great this morning, I'm all shiny and new this morning," he said.

(Writing by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by William Mallard)

Source: Reuters

