Former Australia captain Ryan absent from Socceroos squad for Brazil friendlies

SYDNEY, Sept 18 : Socceroos coach Tony Popovic has omitted 105-cap former captain Mathew Ryan from his squad for friendlies against Brazil in Townsville and Brisbane later this month, Australia's last home matches before the Asian Cup early next year.

• Ryan, 34, went to this year's World Cup as skipper and presumed starting goalkeeper but was dropped for Patrick Beach and brought on only as a substitute for the penalty shootout as Australia lost to Egypt in the Round of 32.

• The 26-man squad includes Beach and 15 other players who were involved in the World Cup campaign, as well as seven uncapped players. Jordan Bos, Cristian Volpato and Cameron Burgess were unavailable because of injury.

• Midfielders Riley McGree and Patrick Yazbek were recalled after missing the World Cup because of injury.

• Australia play five-times world champions Brazil in Townsville on September 25 and again in Brisbane four days later. They also play away friendlies against Qatar and Jordan before the January 7 to February 5 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia.

• "We have picked a squad with an eye on the AFC Asian Cup 2027 and an eye on the future, and it's a great opportunity for us to continue growing as a team," said Popovic.

• Squad: Patrick Beach, Kealey Adamson, Paul Izzo, Aziz Behich, Kasey Bos, Jacob Chapman, Alessandro Circati, Milos Degenek, Jason Geria, Lucas Herrington, Dylan Leonard, Harry Souttar, Yaya Dukuly, Jackson Irvine, Jacob Italiano, Riley McGree, Connor Metcalfe, Aiden O'Neill, Paul Okon-Engstler, Alexander Robertson, Patrick Yazbek, Marcus Younis, Eli Adams, Nestory Irankunda, Mohamed Toure, Tete Yengi.