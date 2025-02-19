Former Australia captain welcomes Irving's bid to switch allegiance

MELBOURNE : Kyrie Irving's bid to switch allegiance to Australia has been welcomed by former Boomers captain Andrew Gaze, even if the chances of basketball authorities approving it appear slim.

Dallas Mavericks point guard Irving, who was born in Melbourne but represented the United States at the 2016 Rio Olympics, said this week he was in the process of making the switch and finding out the best route to become eligible.

Gaze said the 32-year-old would be a welcome addition to a Boomers squad that could boast NBA players Dyson Daniels and Josh Giddey at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

"The combination is mouth-watering and one that we are all getting very excited about," five-times Olympian Gaze told Australian broadcaster Nine Network.

"Why wouldn't you be (excited)? He's a superstar of the NBA and has been for many years.

"Hopefully he can hang onto that for a few more years (and) pull on a green and gold jersey, and we as a country can get a gold medal around our necks."

Irving considered playing for Australia at the 2012 London Olympics but decided to focus on earning a spot on the Team USA roster for 2016.

The switch would need to be approved by global governing body FIBA along with Australia and the United States.

FIBA and USA Basketball did not provide immediate comment when contacted by Reuters on Wednesday.

Basketball Australia declined to comment.

FIBA bans players from representing more than one nation unless there are "exceptional circumstances".

A few players have successfully switched allegiance, including Vassil Evtimov, who represented his birth nation Bulgaria after playing for France.

FIBA also approved Anton Gavel's switch to Germany after representing Slovakia.

Australia were knocked out of the quarter-finals at the Paris Olympics after taking bronze at the Tokyo Games.

Gaze, who is second in all-time points scoring at the Olympics behind Brazilian Oscar Schmidt, said any player of Irving's talent would be welcome.

"Hopefully this time around with the level of motivation he seems to have right now, we can convince those at FIBA to get it done."