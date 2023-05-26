Logo
Sport

Former Australia coach Rennie appointed Kobe Steelers boss
Sport

Former Australia coach Rennie appointed Kobe Steelers boss

Former Australia coach Rennie appointed Kobe Steelers boss

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - International - Scotland v Australia - Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain - October 29, 2022 Australia head coach Dave Rennie celebrates after the match REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

26 May 2023 01:56PM
MELBOURNE : Former Australia coach Dave Rennie has been appointed head coach of Kobe Steelers and will take over from the 2023-24 season, the Japanese rugby club said on Friday.

New Zealander Rennie was sacked by Rugby Australia in January after managing a winning record of only 38 per cent since taking over the Wallabies in 2020.

Wesley Clarke was named defence coach of the Steelers, with fellow New Zealander Phil Healey, who worked with Rennie at the Waikato Chiefs and Glasgow Warriors, named head coach of "athletic performance", the club said on their website.

The announcement did not disclose the length of the contracts.

The Steelers finished ninth in the recently completed 2022-23 season of Japan's top flight League One.

The Kubota Spears claimed the championship last Saturday, beating Saitama Wild Knights in the final in Tokyo.

Source: Reuters

