Former Australia flyhalf O'Connor signs for Crusaders

MELBOURNE : Former Australia flyhalf James O'Connor has joined the Crusaders on a one-year deal as coach Rob Penney looks to plug the hole left by departed All Blacks playmaker Richie Mo'unga.

The rebuilding Crusaders struggled without Japan-based Mo'unga as they missed the playoffs and failed to win the Super Rugby title for the first time since 2016.

O'Connor, who holds a New Zealand passport and whose parents are Kiwis, quit the Queensland Reds last month after an injury-blighted season and said he was looking to continue his career overseas.

Penney said in a statement on Friday 34-year-old O'Connor would complement the team's young flyhalves Rivez Reihana and Taha Kemara, providing "on-field expertise and off field mentorship".

"When we heard he was available we reached out as we thought we could offer him something new and challenging," Penney said.

The 64-test Wallaby finished his second stint at the Reds after five seasons last month, having returned to Ballymore in 2019 after several years in Europe.

Once known as the "bad boy" of Australian rugby for his indiscipline off the field, O'Connor revived his international career at the Reds and captained the side to the 2021 Super Rugby AU title.

O'Connor said he was eager to test himself in a new environment.

"My whole career I’ve heard so much about the Crusaders culture and innovation. So to experience it first hand and learn a new way of playing the game is something I’m really looking forward to," he added.