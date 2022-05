Former Australia international Symonds dies in car crash: Reports

Former Australian test cricketer Andrew Symonds has died in a car accident in Queensland, Australian media reported on Sunday (May 15).

Multiple media outlets said Symonds, who was 46 and played 26 times for Australia, had been involved in a single vehicle incident in Hervey Range, 50 km from Townsville on Saturday night.

"Early information indicates, shortly after 11pm the car was being driven on Hervey Range Road, near Alice River Bridge when it left the roadway and rolled," Queensland Police said in a statement.

"Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant, however, he died of his injuries.

"The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating."

Symonds' death comes two months after the passing of his former team mate Shane Warne, who died of a heart attack on Mar 4.