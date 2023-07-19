Former Barcelona defender Alba to sign for Inter Miami, says club president

Former Barcelona defender Jordi Alba will join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, the Major League Soccer (MLS) club's president Jorge Mas said on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old left back was released by Barcelona at the end of last season after playing more than 450 games for the club, winning the Champions League in 2015, six LaLiga titles, five Copa del Rey titles, four Spanish Super Cups and the Club World Cup.

Alba, who has won more than 90 caps for Spain, will be part of a strong ex-Barcelona contingent at Inter Miami, with Messi and Sergio Busquets having already joined the club.

"He has already signed his contract and will arrive in the next few days. Tata (coach Gerardo Martino) is counting on him," Mas said on Tuesday in an interview with TyC Sports.

Miami are also looking to sign another former Barca player, Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez, who plays for Gremio in Brazil. Mas said that talks had taken place but "he is a Gremio player and I respect that".

The MLS team's president also confirmed the arrival of Paraguayan midfielder Diego Gomez from Libertad, and said they had made formal contact with Argentine side Racing Club to enquire about Tomas Aviles.