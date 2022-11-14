Logo
Former Brazil coach Scolari retires from management
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores - Final - Athletico Paranaense Press Conference - Guayaquil, Ecuador - October 28, 2022 Athletico Paranaense coach Luiz Felipe Scolari during the press conference REUTERS/Santiago Arcos

14 Nov 2022 07:36AM (Updated: 14 Nov 2022 07:36AM)
Former Brazil coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, who guided them to victory at the 2002 World Cup, announced his retirement from management on Sunday.

Scolari, who took over at Brazilian Serie A side Athletico Paranaense earlier May, made the announcement after they won 3-0 against Botafogo on Sunday in their last clash of the 2022 season, to finish sixth in the standings.

"I'm retiring as a manager. I'm appointing (assistant) Paulo Turra to be the next manager of our team and I'll be the technical director," Scolari told Furacao Live.

Scolari managed Brazil on two occasions - from 2001-2002, when he took them to their fifth and most recent world title, and again between 2012-2014, winning the 2013 Confederations Cup.

At club level, Scolari won the Copa Libertadores with Gremio back in 1995 and Palmeiras in 1999, as well as the Brazilian Serie A title with both of those sides, in 1996 and 2018, respectively.

He also coached Portugal (2003-2008) and Premier League side Chelsea (2008-2009), among others.

Source: Reuters

