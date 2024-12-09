Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Former champion Merckx fractures hip in bike crash
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Former champion Merckx fractures hip in bike crash

Former champion Merckx fractures hip in bike crash

Cycling - Tour de France - The 194.5-km Stage 1 from Brussels to Brussels - July 6, 2019 - Former cycling champion Eddy Merckx on the podium. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/ File Photo

09 Dec 2024 11:51PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Eddy Merckx, the most successful rider in the sport of cycling, suffered a fractured hip in a fall from his bike on Monday, according to Belgian media reports.

The 79-year-old winner of 11 Grand Tours, was cycling with a group when the incident happened near Hombeek, Mechelen. The Belgian retired in 1978, having also won three World Road Championships and was the first rider to win the Triple Crown.

"He immediately knew he had something. He felt a lot of pain," his wife Claudine told reporters.

Merckx will undergo an operation at a hospital in Herentals, the same hospital which treated double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel last week after the Belgian rider dislocated his collarbone in a crash while training.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement