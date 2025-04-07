Former champion Singh withdraws from Masters

AUGUSTA, Georgia :Former champion Vijay Singh of Fiji has withdrawn from this week's Masters, tournament organisers said on Monday.

The 62-year-old three-times major champion and former world number one was set to make his 32nd Masters start this week and finished in a share of 18th place at last weekend's PGA Tour Champions event in Boca Raton, Florida.

Singh, a World Golf Hall of Fame member, won the 2000 Masters by three strokes over Ernie Els and finished inside the top eight in six of seven starts at Augusta National between 2000 and 2006.

Singh, who also won the PGA Championship in 1998 and 2004, finished in a share of 58th place at last year's Masters.