Former Chelsea chairman Ken Bates dies at 94

July 11 : Former Chelsea and Leeds United chairman Ken Bates has died at the age of 94 in Monaco, Chelsea said on Saturday.

The London-born businessman was Chelsea's third-longest-serving chairman, spending 22 years in charge after buying the club for a nominal fee of £1 ($1.34) in 1982 and assuming debts of around £2 million.

Bates sold Chelsea to Roman Abramovich in 2003 for a reported £140 million after leading them back to the top flight, winning the FA Cup (1997, 2000), League Cup (1998), Cup Winners' Cup (1998) and re-establishing them among the elite.

Bates was a combative character, writing matchday programme notes in which he attacked individuals, and in 2002 he was sued for libel after describing one fans' group as "parasites".

After selling up at Chelsea, he took over at Leeds in 2005 and spent nearly eight years as owner.

"Ken’s determination to fight for Chelsea when times were tough, and drive the team on to winning trophies will never be forgotten," the London club said.

While at Chelsea, Bates set up the non-profit Chelsea Pitch Owners organisation that effectively secured the future of Stamford Bridge and staved off property developers looking to redevelop the site.

The Chelsea Supporters Trust said in a statement: "Ken was one of the most significant figures in Chelsea Football Club’s modern history. Taking charge during one of the club’s most difficult periods, he played a defining role in securing the club’s future at Stamford Bridge and helping lay the foundations for the success that followed."

($1 = 0.7460 pounds)