Sport

Former Chelsea manager Grant named Zambia coach
Former Chelsea manager Grant named Zambia coach

FILE PHOTO: Football Soccer - African Cup of Nations - Semi Finals - Cameroon v Ghana - Stade de Franceville, Franceville, Gabon - 2/2/17 Ghana coach Avram Grant Reuters / Amr Abdallah Dalsh Livepic

22 Dec 2022 08:53PM (Updated: 22 Dec 2022 08:53PM)
Ex-Chelsea manager Avram Grant was unveiled as the new Zambia coach at a news conference in Lusaka on Thursday.

The Israeli, who managed Ghana from 2014 to 2017, has signed a two-year deal with the Football Association of Zambia.

The 67-year-old's first task will be to lead his new side to the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Ivory Coast in January 2024.

Zambia are in a qualifying group with the hosts, Comoros and Lesotho and will face the latter in home-and-away qualifiers in March, Grant's first competitive fixtures in charge.

Source: Reuters

