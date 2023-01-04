Logo
South Korean club Jeonbuk hire Di Matteo as technical advisor
South Korean club Jeonbuk hire Di Matteo as technical advisor
Roberto Di Matteo led English Premier League side Chelsea to the UEFA Champions League and FA Cup titles in 2012. (File photo: Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley)
04 Jan 2023 02:33PM (Updated: 04 Jan 2023 03:50PM)
Former Chelsea manager Roberto di Matteo has been appointed technical adviser at two-time Asian champions Jeonbuk Motors, the South Korean club said on Wednesday (Jan 4).

Jeonbuk, coached by ex-South Korea international defender Kim Sang-sik, finished runners-up behind Ulsan Hyundai in the K-League last season, ending a run of five consecutive title wins.

Di Matteo led Chelsea to the UEFA Champions League and FA Cup titles in 2012 while filling the manager's role as a caretaker after the sacking of Andre Villas Boas.

The former Italy international was appointed full-time by the club in June 2012 but was sacked five months later. He has since had short managerial stints at Schalke and Aston Villa.

Source: Reuters/gr

