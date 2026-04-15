Former doubles world number one Jamie Murray retires

April 15 : Former doubles world number one Jamie Murray called time on his tennis career on Wednesday, hanging up his racket at 40 after a trophy-laden journey that included seven Grand Slam titles and a Davis Cup triumph with his brother Andy.

The older sibling of former top-ranked singles player Andy, Jamie announced his retirement after 36 years in the sport, capping a career that saw him reach the doubles world number one ranking in 2016.

Jamie retires with 34 titles to his name, with a Grand Slam haul that includes doubles crowns at the Australian Open and U.S. Open in 2016. He also won five mixed doubles titles split between Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.

"My tennis journey comes to an end after 36 years. I feel very fortunate and privileged for all the amazing experiences this great sport has given me," Jamie said in a statement thanking his family.

"For everybody else that's helped/supported me - I appreciate all of you! Excited to enter the real world!"

Having won his maiden title in 2007, his final flourish came at the Belgrade Open in Serbia in November 2024.

Perhaps his most memorable moment came in 2015 when he partnered brother Andy in the Davis Cup final doubles rubber, eventually helping Britain beat Belgium to claim their first title since 1936.

"Jamie's achievements of playing over 1000 Tour-level matches, winning seven Grand Slam titles, Davis Cup glory and reaching world number one speaks for itself," said Scott Lloyd, Chief Executive of Britain's Lawn Tennis Association.

"We wish him the very best as he embarks on the next stage of his illustrious career."

Andy retired in 2024 after the Paris Olympics.