Nov 17 : Former England midfielder Peter Storey has died aged 81, his former club Arsenal said on Tuesday.

• A key member of the Arsenal team who won the First Division title and FA Cup double in 1970-71, Storey made 501 appearances for the club as a tough-tackling central midfielder.

• He played 19 times for England between 1971 and 1973.

• Storey was convicted of several criminal offences after the end of his football career.

• Arsenal will pay their respects to Storey at the Champions League home game against Borussia Dortmund on November 24.