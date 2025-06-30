Former England and Man Utd midfielder Ince charged with drink-driving

Logo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Championship - Norwich City v Reading - Carrow Road, Norwich, Britain - December 30, 2022, Reading manager Paul Ince applauds fans after the match Action Images/Matthew Childs/File Photo

30 Jun 2025 07:56PM
Former Manchester United and England midfielder Paul Ince has been charged with drink-driving, police said on Monday.

Ince, who earned 53 caps for England and won two Premier League titles during his six years at United, has been released on bail and will appear in court on July 18.

"The incident involved a black Range Rover which had collided with the central reservation barrier. Officers attended the scene and arrested a 57-year-old man," the Cheshire police said in a statement.

"Paul Ince, of Quarry Road, Neston, has since been charged with drink-driving."

Reuters has contacted Ince's representative for comment.

After retiring as a player, Ince led Milton Keynes Dons to a League Two title in 2007-08. He most recently managed Reading during 2022-23.

Source: Reuters
