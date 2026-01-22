Former England captain George to retire after next season

Jan 21 : Former England captain Jamie George will retire from rugby at the end of the 2026-27 season, the 35-year-old hooker said on Wednesday, after signing a one-year contract extension with lifelong club Saracens.

George has made 105 appearances for England, scoring 80 points, winning three Six Nations Championships and a World Cup runner-up in 2019. He was also selected for three British & Irish Lions tours.

He was made England captain ahead of the 2024 Six Nations, replacing Owen Farrell.

"I have always been very open and honest and I wanted to continue to do that with regards to my retirement," George said in a club statement.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"I'm sure it seems early to be announcing this with another season to go, but I want to make sure I soak up every moment of my final season. I am more motivated than ever to finish my career at Saracens in a successful way."

George has spent his entire club career at Saracens, making his professional debut in 2009 and has won six Premiership titles along with three European Champions Cups.

"It means a lot to me that I will be retiring a one club man. Supporting Saracens is what made me fall in love with the sport," George said.

"Having joined the club as a 14 year old, this club has not only shaped me as a player but more importantly as a man and I will be eternally grateful for everything that the club has done for me."