Former England captain Stokes eyes coaching role

Aug 4 : Former England captain Ben Stokes has said he would like to coach the national team one day and believes he has the experience to be successful in the role.

The 35-year-old all-rounder retired from international cricket in June during England's test series against New Zealand, bringing an end to a career that included the country's 2019 World Cup triumph and his match-winning Ashes innings at Headingley the same year.

Stokes led England's test side from 2022.

"I'm doing my level three coaching now while I'm still playing, because I want, when the day comes that I'm not playing any more, I'd love to be able to have all that stuff signed off and done," Stokes said on the podcast "For The Love Of Cricket" on Tuesday.

"I want to be a coach. I know what I want to do in terms of staying within the game, which is to be a coach. And would I love to be coach of England one day? Absolutely.

"I would do a pretty good job at it because now I have an understanding of responsibility on the shoulders. I don't actually mind making big decisions."

Stokes described England batter Harry Brook as a "freakishly talented" player and said he was surprised he did not succeed him as test captain.

"If you think someone is going to be a good captain or a good leader, then just give them (the opportunity)," Stokes said.

"Brook was made vice-captain. Even when I missed that test match (against New Zealand), I was like, 'Why is Brook vice-captain?'

"I understood the reasoning behind it, but I was still thinking, what message does that send to him? He's vice-captain, and the captain isn't playing, but he's still not captain. What does that say?"

Joe Root, England's all-time leading run scorer in tests, was reappointed as captain following Stokes's retirement, and New Zealander Stephen Fleming was named head coach.