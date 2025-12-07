Former England captains unleash scathing verdict as Ashes dream crumbles

BRISBANE, Dec 7 : England's Ashes hopes have shifted from improbable to near-impossible after another eight-wicket hammering by Australia on Sunday, prompting criticism from former captains who believe Ben Stokes's side have squandered their best chance Down Under.

The tourists' capitulation at the Gabba - their 15th defeat in 17 tests in Australia - has left them reeling at 2-0 down in the series after just six days of play, with history stacked heavily against them.

Only Don Bradman's legendary 1936-37 Australia side has ever recovered from such a deficit to win a five-match series.

Former skipper Michael Atherton delivered a brutal assessment of England's predicament, saying that optimism was now futile with Australia set to welcome back their key players.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"Although England gave it a good go two years ago, it is difficult to grasp at optimistic straws this time. There are too few players in form, and Australia will be strengthened in Adelaide by the return of Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon," he wrote in The Times.

"To win test matches in Australia, you have to play tough, hard, disciplined cricket for long periods of time. England haven’t been able to do that. What will haunt them is the sense that they have not given themselves the best chance to do so."

ENGLAND'S POPE UNDER PRESSURE

The spotlight has fallen particularly harshly on middle-order batter Ollie Pope, whose struggles against Australia have reached crisis point.

With just 105 runs in four innings and no fifty in 14 attempts against the old enemy, his place is under severe scrutiny ahead of the third test from December 17-21.

"England will have to make changes going into Adelaide," Michael Vaughan told BBC Radio 5.

"They have to seriously consider Ollie Pope's position. He has played plenty of games against Australia. There is a mental scar against Australia for Pope."

BOYCOTT TAKES AIM AT BAZBALL

Geoffrey Boycott described the Brisbane test as a "horror show" as he delivered a savage takedown of England's high-risk 'Bazball' philosophy that has been championed by Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum.

"They are up their own backsides convinced that test cricket has changed so much that only they know anything about the modern game," Boycott wrote in The Telegraph.

"One of the problems with this squad is it appears nobody tells them off or sits them down and discusses what they could or should have done differently," Boycott continued. "All we ever hear from the captain is attack and from the coach keep the faith.

"After some of those dismissals my Yorkshire captain Brian Close would have stood at the top of the pavilion steps with steam coming out of his ears waiting to give you a 'knuckle sandwich'."

The Yorkshire great's criticism cut deeper, targeting the team's apparent immunity from consequences: "This lot aren't even afraid of getting dropped which is why we see the same old failings, particularly in the batting."