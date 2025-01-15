Former England coach Eriksson died heavily in debt

:Swedish football manager Sven-Goran Eriksson, the first foreigner to lead the England national team, died with debts of over 3.8 million pounds ($4.64 million) following years of financial mismanagement.

Eriksson, who died in August last year at the age of 76 having earlier announced that he was terminally ill with pancreatic cancer, left assets worth 4.8 million pounds but owed 8.64 million.

Most of Eriksson's debts were tax related in the UK, owing 7.25 million pounds to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), according to Swedish media reports.

Eriksson, who managed England between 2001 and 2006, had previously spoken of losing 10 million pounds to a financial adviser and admitted that he had no idea how much money he had or where it was.

($1 = 0.8182 pounds)