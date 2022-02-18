Logo
Former England defence coach Mitchell joins Japan coaching team
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - England Press Conference - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - March 6, 2020 England defence coach John Mitchell during a press conference Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo

18 Feb 2022 06:13PM (Updated: 18 Feb 2022 06:13PM)
Former England defence coach John Mitchell has been appointed Japan's defence coach, the Brave Blossoms said on Friday, with the 57-year-old returning to the international fold again.

Mitchell abruptly left his role with the England set-up last year, months after signing a contract extension, saying he wanted to return to club rugby. He was working with English club Wasps.

"This is a great opportunity to add value to Japan winning test matches through growing their defence and understanding how it plays a critical part in the way we want to attack," Mitchell said.

"I am grateful to be working with (head coach) Jamie Joseph, Tony Brown, Scott Hansen, Shin Hasegawa and the outstanding coaching group preparing for the Rugby World Cup 2023 in France.

"I would also like to thank Wasps for their support and co-operation in allowing me this opportunity."

Mitchell was head coach of the All Blacks from 2001-2003 and he also filled in as England's forwards coach from 1997-2000.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

