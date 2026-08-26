Former England forward Sterling charged with dangerous driving

Aug 26 : Former England winger Raheem Sterling has been charged with dangerous driving and possessing nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation following a motorway crash in May, Hampshire Police said on Wednesday.

"Raheem Sterling, 31, from Berkshire, has been charged for the following offences: dangerous driving, possession of nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation, failing to provide a specimen," a Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters.

Sterling, who most recently played for Dutch side Feyenoord, crashed his Lamborghini into barriers on the M3. No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported.

Sterling, who joined Feyenoord on a short-term deal in February after leaving Chelsea by mutual consent, has been without a club since the end of last season.