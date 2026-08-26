Logo
Logo

Sport

Former England forward Sterling charged with dangerous driving
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Former England forward Sterling charged with dangerous driving

Former England forward Sterling charged with dangerous driving

Soccer Football - Raheem Sterling during training, Cobham Training Centre, Cobham, Britain, November 1, 2022 Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra/File Photo

26 Aug 2026 07:51PM (Updated: 26 Aug 2026 07:59PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Aug 26 : Former England winger Raheem Sterling has been charged with dangerous driving and possessing nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation following a motorway crash in May, Hampshire Police said on Wednesday.

"Raheem Sterling, 31, from Berkshire, has been charged for the following offences: dangerous driving, possession of nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation, failing to provide a specimen," a Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters.

Sterling, who most recently played for Dutch side Feyenoord, crashed his Lamborghini into barriers on the M3. No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported.

Sterling, who joined Feyenoord on a short-term deal in February after leaving Chelsea by mutual consent, has been without a club since the end of last season.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement