Former England winger Tom Voyce's car was found under seven feet of water after he died by drowning during flooding from Storm Darragh last month, an inquest into his death has heard, British media reported on Wednesday.

Voyce, who played for clubs including Bath, Wasps and Gloucester and won nine international caps, was reported missing on Dec. 8.

The 43-year-old's body was found by Northumbria police four days later.

The inquest hearing will conclude on April 1.