Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Former England striker Carroll signs short-term deal with Reading
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Former England striker Carroll signs short-term deal with Reading

Former England striker Carroll signs short-term deal with Reading

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Newcastle United - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - April 24, 2021 Newcastle United's Andy Carroll during the warm up before the match Pool via REUTERS/David Klein

16 Nov 2021 02:49PM (Updated: 16 Nov 2021 02:45PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Former England striker and free agent Andy Carroll has signed a short-term contract until mid-January with Championship side Reading, the second-tier club announced on Monday.

Carroll, who played nine times for England, has been a free agent since he was released by Newcastle United at the end of last season and the 32-year-old could make his Reading debut on Saturday when they host Nottingham Forest.

Reading lost centre forward Lucas Joao to a hip injury in August with the Portuguese, who scored 22 goals last season, not expected to return until the new year.

"This is a deal which we have been working on for some time and are confident it is the right move for both player and club," Reading manager Veljko Paunovic said in a statement.

"Andy is looking for a new challenge in his career and we need a player with his quality and vast experience. So this is a great match and I'm really looking forward to working with Andy over the next couple of months."

Reading, 16th in the standings, are under a transfer embargo for breaching profitability and sustainability rules, leaving the club to look for loan deals and free transfers.

Carroll was once the most expensive British footballer https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-england-carroll-idUKTRE70U5M820110131 when Liverpool secured his services for 35 million pounds (US$46.97 million) in 2011 after an impressive first spell at Newcastle but he failed to make an impact at Anfield.

(US$1 = 0.7452 pounds)

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us