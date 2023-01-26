Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Former Everton interim manager Ferguson named Forest Green head coach
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Former Everton interim manager Ferguson named Forest Green head coach

Former Everton interim manager Ferguson named Forest Green head coach

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Watford v Everton - Vicarage Road, Watford, Britain - May 11, 2022 Everton assistant coach Duncan Ferguson on the pitch before the match Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

26 Jan 2023 10:09PM (Updated: 26 Jan 2023 10:09PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Ex-Everton player and caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson has been appointed Forest Green Rovers head coach, the League One (third-tier) club said on Thursday, ending speculation linking him with taking over at the struggling Premier League club.

Ferguson, who has been an assistant to several managers at Everton and was also twice the Merseyside club's caretaker boss, was among the names linked with the top job at Goodison Park following the sacking of Frank Lampard earlier this week.

"I'm really delighted to join FGR for the next step of my career, and I plan to be here for a while," said 51-year-old Ferguson, who played for Dundee United, Rangers, Everton and Newcastle United.

Rovers, recognised by FIFA as the "world's greenest football club", are bottom of the standings with 21 points from 28 matches. They were promoted to League One last year.

"We have a bit of a fight on our hands to stay up in League One and I am ready for the challenge," added Ferguson.

The job is the ex-Scotland striker's first full-time managerial role. He replaces Ian Burchnall, who was sacked on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.