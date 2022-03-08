Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Former Everton manager Lee dead at 87
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Former Everton manager Lee dead at 87

08 Mar 2022 08:26PM (Updated: 08 Mar 2022 08:26PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Former Everton manager Gordon Lee has died at the age of 87, the English club said on Tuesday.

Lee managed Everton between 1977-1981 and helped them reach the 1977 League Cup final, which they lost to Aston Villa after two replays. He also led them to two FA Cup semi-finals and two top-four finishes in the top-flight.

"I will always be grateful to Gordon Lee for bringing me to Everton Football Club," former Scotland international Graeme Sharp told Everton's website.

"He showed faith in me and gave me my debut as a young footballer. Gordon was a massive part of my development and I always enjoyed meeting up with him later in life."

"He was ahead of his time with some of his coaching methods and with a bit more luck would have brought honours to the club," former Everton captain Kevin Ratcliffe said.

Lee played as a defender for Villa - where he won the 1961 League Cup - and Shrewsbury, before moving into management with Port Vale in 1968.

Lee also managed Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers, and spent a season in charge of Leicester City as caretaker manager.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us