Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Former F1 boss Jordan reveals 'aggressive' cancer diagnosis
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Former F1 boss Jordan reveals 'aggressive' cancer diagnosis

Former F1 boss Jordan reveals 'aggressive' cancer diagnosis

FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - British Grand Prix - Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain - July 14, 2019 Eddie Jordan before the race REUTERS/Matthew Childs

12 Dec 2024 09:48PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Former Formula One boss Eddie Jordan spoke on Thursday of going through "very dark days" after being diagnosed with prostate and bladder cancer earlier this year.

The 76-year-old's Silverstone-based team competed from 1991 to 2005 and, after multiple changes of name and ownership, now races as Aston Martin.

"Way back in March and April I was diagnosed with bladder and prostate cancer, and then it spread into the spine and the pelvis, so it was quite aggressive," Jordan told the 'Formula For Success' podcast he co-hosts with former racer David Coulthard.

"We’ve all heard about our wonderful friend, Sir Chris Hoy, who’s an absolute megastar, and he is coming out and talking about illnesses such like what I’ve got, but he’s a far younger man," he added.

Britain's six-time Olympic track cycling champion Hoy revealed in October that he had terminal prostate cancer.

Jordan urged men to get themselves tested and said he had gone through "some very dark days in there, but we pulled out of it, thankfully."

The Irishman has worked as a television pundit and as manager to multi-title-winning designer Adrian Newey, who is due to start at Aston Martin next year after leaving Red Bull, since selling his team.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement