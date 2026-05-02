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Former F1 driver and Paralympic champion Zanardi dies at 59
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Former F1 driver and Paralympic champion Zanardi dies at 59

Former F1 driver and Paralympic champion Zanardi dies at 59
FILE PHOTO: Italian BMW 320i racing car driver Alex Zanardi gives a thumbs up before the start of an LG Super Racing car event at the Monza race track October 19, 2003. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito GS/File Photo
Former F1 driver and Paralympic champion Zanardi dies at 59
FILE PHOTO: Italian Race car driver Alex Zanardi crosses the finish line in the Handcycle Division during the 2007 ING New York City Marathon in New York November 4, 2007. REUTERS/Chip East/File Photo
Former F1 driver and Paralympic champion Zanardi dies at 59
FILE PHOTO: Italian BMW 320i racing car driver Alex Zanardi sits in his car before the start of a LG Super Racing car event at the Monza race track October 19, 2003. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito GS/File Photo
02 May 2026 04:35PM
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May 2 : Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi, who lost both legs in a racing crash and went on to win Paralympic gold medals, has died at the age of 59, his family said on Saturday.

Zanardi, from Bologna, made his F1 debut in 1991 and later achieved success in the CART series in the United States, winning back-to-back championships in 1997 and 1998.

His life took a dramatic turn in September 2001 when he was involved in a high-speed crash during a CART race in Germany that led to the amputation of both legs.

Zanardi refused to end his sporting career and instead turned to para-cycling, becoming one of Italy's most successful Paralympic athletes.

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He won four gold medals and two silver medals at the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Games.

"It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Alessandro Zanardi, which occurred suddenly yesterday evening, 1 May," his family said in a statement.

"Alex passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family and friends.

"The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all those who are showing their support at this time and asks that their grief and privacy be respected during this period of mourning."

Zanardi also claimed multiple world championship titles in para-cycling and became a powerful advocate for athletes with disabilities.

His life took another blow in 2020 when he was seriously injured after being struck by a truck while competing in a charity para-cycling relay in Tuscany. He sustained serious head injuries and spent years undergoing treatment.

Source: Reuters
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