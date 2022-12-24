Logo
Sport

Former F1 driver Streiff dies aged 67
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Former French racing driver Philippe Streiff speaks to journalists as he leaves the CHU hospital emergency unit in Grenoble, French Alps, where seven-times former Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher is hospitalized January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

24 Dec 2022 06:56PM (Updated: 24 Dec 2022 06:56PM)
Former Formula One driver Philippe Streiff has died at the age of 67, F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali said in a statement on Saturday.

Frenchman Streiff started 53 F1 Grand Prix and raced for Renault, Ligier, Tyrrell and AGS during his F1 career, which began in 1984. He earned his only podium finish in 1985 with Ligier.

A pre-season testing crash in Brazil in 1989 left him paralysed and curtailed his racing career.

"He showed incredible guts and determination throughout his life. The way he overcame his accident and rebuilt his life was inspirational," Domenicali said.

Source: Reuters

