Former Formula One boss Ecclestone indicates not guilty plea to UK fraud charge - Sky News
FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Russian Grand Prix - Sochi Autodrom, Sochi, Russia - September 27, 2019 Bernie Ecclestone during practice REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

22 Aug 2022 06:10PM (Updated: 22 Aug 2022 06:16PM)
LONDON : Former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone has indicated a not guilty plea to a charge of fraud over a failure to declare more than 400 million pounds ($472 million) of overseas assets, Sky News reported on Monday.

Last month the Crown Prosecution Service said it had reviewed a file of evidence from the British tax authority and authorised a charge against Ecclestone, 91, of fraud by false representation.

Appearing at London's Westminster Magistrates Court, Ecclestone confirmed his name, date of birth and address before indicating a not guilty plea, Sky reported.

The British billionaire was granted unconditional bail ahead of his next court appearance, at Southwark Crown Court on Sept. 19.

($1 = 0.8466 pounds)

Source: Reuters

