Former France captain Amandine Henry retires from international duty

Former France captain Amandine Henry said on Sunday she has retired from international soccer.

The 35-year-old defensive midfielder, who captained France at the 2019 Women's World Cup, earned 109 caps since making her debut in 2009 and scored 14 goals. She last played for France in July in Women's Nations League qualifiers.

"After many years of passion, challenges and unforgettable memories, it is time for me to turn the page," Henry wrote on social media.

"These years spent defending our country's colours have been some of the most rewarding of my life and have given me the chance to experience some extraordinary emotions."

Henry did not play for France for over two years after falling out with former coach Corrine Diacre. She was included in the 2023 World Cup squad after Diacre was sacked but had to withdraw before the tournament due to a calf injury.

Henry, who has won seven Women's Champions League titles with Olympique Lyonnaise, currently plays for Mexican side Toluca.