Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Former France international Nasri hangs up his boots
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Former France international Nasri hangs up his boots

Former France international Nasri hangs up his boots

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Arsenal - London Stadium, London, Britain - January 12, 2019 West Ham's Samir Nasri in action REUTERS/David Klein

26 Sep 2021 06:29PM (Updated: 26 Sep 2021 06:27PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Former France midfielder Samir Nasri announced on Sunday that he was officially retiring from professional football after a career that started in 2004.

Nasri, 34, served an 18-month doping suspension from 2018, an episode that he said changed his way of seeing football.

"It was just an injection of vitamins because I was sick," the former Olympique de Marseille, Arsenal and Manchester City player, whose career effectively ended last year after a short stint at Anderlecht, told Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper.

He scored five goals for France and picked up 41 caps between 2007 and 2013.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us