PARIS : Former freestyle skiing Olympic champion Edgar Grospiron was named president of the 2030 Winter Games organising committee, the French Olympic Committee (CNOSF) said on Tuesday.

The 55-year-old Grospiron, a gold medallist at the Albertville Olympics in 1992, was appointed after biathlon great Martin Fourcade pulled out of the race citing 'disagreements' with local authorities earlier this month.

The 2030 Winter Games will be held in Nice and the French Alps from February 1-17.