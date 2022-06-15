Logo
Former Hamburg defender Benjamin named new Namibia coach
FILE PHOTO: Hamburg SV's Collin Benjamin (L) heads for the ball with Aston Villa's Craig Gardener during their UEFA Cup soccer match in Hamburg December 17, 2008. REUTERS/Christian Charisius (GERMANY)

15 Jun 2022 04:03AM (Updated: 15 Jun 2022 04:03AM)
WINDHOEK : Former Hamburg defender Collin Benjamin has been appointed the new coach of Namibia on a five-year contract, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Benjamin spent a decade at the German club and replaces Bobby Samaria, who was appointed 'interim' coach in 2019 in a tenure that eventually lasted three years.

Namibia started their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification campaign with a 1-1 draw against Burundi in neutral Johannesburg on June 4. They will take on World Cup-bound Cameroon in home and away fixtures in September.

The Southern African nation last appeared at the continental finals in 2019, their third visit after previous outings in 1998 and 2008.

Source: Reuters

