Sport

Former India captain Bedi dies aged 77

23 Oct 2023 06:52PM (Updated: 23 Oct 2023 06:55PM)
Former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi, who was known for being part of a famous spin quartet, has died at the age of 77, India's sports minister Anurag Thakur said on Monday.

Bedi played 67 tests for India between 1967 and 1979, taking 266 wickets. He also played 10 one-day internationals, taking seven wickets.

"The former captain of the Indian cricket team, Bishan Singh Bedi is no more. This is a huge loss for cricket...," Thakur said in quotes to Indian news agency ANI.

Left-armer Bedi, leg-spinner Bhagwat Chandrasekhar and off-spinners Srinivas Venkataraghavan and Erapalli Prasanna were regarded as India's most potent bowling force, often operating together on slow, turning wickets at home in the 1960s and 70s.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India was not immediately available for comment.

Source: Reuters

