Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Former Inter Miami coach Neville joins Canada's coaching staff
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Former Inter Miami coach Neville joins Canada's coaching staff

Former Inter Miami coach Neville joins Canada's coaching staff

FILE PHOTO: May 31, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville in action against the New York Red Bulls at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

09 Jun 2023 10:21PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Phil Neville has joined the Canadian men's team coaching staff to assist head coach John Herdman, Canada Soccer said on Friday, a week after the Englishman was sacked by Major League Soccer side Inter Miami.

Neville, a former Manchester United player who previously coached the England women's team, joined Inter Miami in 2021 but was sacked after a run of 10 defeats and five wins left them bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

Richard Shaw, who played for Crystal Palace and Coventry City and held youth coaching roles at Crystal Palace and Watford, has also joined Herdman's staff, Canada Soccer added.

"Both Phil and Richard bring with them winning experiences at the highest levels and have worked with some of the premier leagues top managers during their careers," Herdman said

"They'll work as positional and unit coaches with the aim of helping us to win our first trophy in over two decades."

Canada's next game is against Panama on June 15 in the CONCACAF Nations League Finals. A win would take them to the final where they would play either the United States or Mexico as they seek a first trophy in 23 years.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.