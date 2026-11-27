Nov 26 : Anita DeFrantz, an Olympic rowing bronze medallist and the first female vice-president of the International Olympic Committee, has died at the age of 74, the governing body said on Thursday.

• DeFrantz captained the US rowing team in 1976, capturing Olympic bronze in the women’s eight in Montreal. In 2025 she became the first female rower and first Black woman to be inducted into the US Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame for rowing

• She was a leading advocate against the US boycott of the 1980 Olympics in Moscow following the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, arguing that it would shatter many athletes' dreams

• In 1986, DeFrantz became the first African American and first American woman to become an IOC Member

• She became the first female IOC vice-president in 1997, a role she held until 2001 and returned to from 2017 to 2021

• She also chaired the IOC’s Women and Sport Commission for nearly two decades

• “I feel an immense sense of loss at Anita’s passing,” IOC President Kirsty Coventry said in a statement, calling DeFrantz a mentor and inspiration. "She broke barriers long before many of us had the opportunity to follow, and I will never forget that the path I have been privileged to walk was made possible by trailblazers like Anita."