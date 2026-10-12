Logo
Logo

Sport

Former Italian FIGC chief Malago confirms bid for presidency
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Former Italian FIGC chief Malago confirms bid for presidency

Former Italian FIGC chief Malago confirms bid for presidency

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Italian Football Federation (FIGC) elects new President - FIGC - Italian Football Federation, Rome, Italy - June 22, 2026 Newly elected Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president Giovanni Malago during the press conference REUTERS/Antonio Denti/File Photo

12 Oct 2026 09:50PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Oct 12 : Former Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) President Giovanni Malago told Italian public radio RAI on Monday that he expects to run for re-election in the contest for the FIGC leadership.

• Malago resigned on October 6 following legal inquiries that questioned his June election victory due to technical non-compliance regarding his initial federation membership status.

• Under a compromise with the Italian National Olympic committee, the federation was placed under extraordinary administration.

• Malago now serves as special administrator, managing day-to-day operations.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• The leadership vote is scheduled for December 14, allowing Malago to regularise his membership standing and run as an eligible candidate.

• The transition addresses major structural hurdles, including Euro 2032 venue upgrades and the national's recovery after failing to qualify for three consecutive World Cups.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement