Former Italian FIGC chief Malago confirms bid for presidency

Oct 12 : Former Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) President Giovanni Malago told Italian public radio RAI on Monday that he expects to run for re-election in the contest for the FIGC leadership.

• Malago resigned on October 6 following legal inquiries that questioned his June election victory due to technical non-compliance regarding his initial federation membership status.

• Under a compromise with the Italian National Olympic committee, the federation was placed under extraordinary administration.

• Malago now serves as special administrator, managing day-to-day operations.

• The leadership vote is scheduled for December 14, allowing Malago to regularise his membership standing and run as an eligible candidate.

• The transition addresses major structural hurdles, including Euro 2032 venue upgrades and the national's recovery after failing to qualify for three consecutive World Cups.