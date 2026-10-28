Former Japan coach Okada quits JFA vice-president role over FIFA concerns

Oct 28 : Former Japan coach Takeshi Okada has resigned as vice-president of the Japan Football Association, citing concerns over developments surrounding FIFA and the World Cup, the JFA said on Wednesday.

Okada's resignation came a week after Asian Football Confederation (AFC) president Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa declared support for Gianni Infantino's bid for re-election as FIFA president at the AFC's extraordinary congress in Tokyo.

The endorsement marked a sharp shift from the AFC's position three months earlier, when the confederation accused FIFA of a "fundamental breach of trust" over the abandoned FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal to sell a stake in FIFA competitions.

"Guided by my belief that sports should embody integrity, I have always valued their social significance," Okada said in a statement on the JFA website.

"However, the series of actions surrounding this year's FIFA World Cup represent a significant divergence from my personal convictions. As a sportsman, I cannot accept this, which has led me to make this decision."

Infantino, who has led FIFA since 2016, is seeking re-election in March after apologising for his failed private investment project. Support from Asia, one of FIFA's largest voting blocs, could prove crucial to his bid.

"Given the relationship with the Asian Football Confederation and the impact on Japanese soccer, I understand that there are practical reasons for aligning with the AFC's stance," Okada said.

Okada coached Japan at the 1998 and 2010 World Cups, leading the team to the last 16 in South Africa.