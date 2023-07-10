Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Former Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli given a 16-month ban
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Former Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli given a 16-month ban

Former Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli given a 16-month ban

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Torino v Juventus - Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Turin, Italy - October 15, 2022 Juventus president Andrea Agnelli before the match REUTERS/Massimo Pinca/File Photo

10 Jul 2023 11:55PM (Updated: 11 Jul 2023 12:53AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN: An Italian soccer court has imposed a 16-month ban from the game on former Juventus Chairman Andrea Agnelli in a case over irregularities in the club's payments to players, the national football association (FIGC) said on Monday (Jul 10).

Agnelli, one of the figures behind a failed European Super League project in 2021, was also given a €60,000 (US$66,000) fine, the FIGC said.

He was Juventus chairman for more than a decade but announced his resignation last November following a financial scandal that hit Italy's most successful soccer team.

As part of the same case, Juventus in May agreed to pay a fine of €718,000 and not challenge a 10-point penalty for the past Serie A season, in a settlement it reached with Italy's soccer authorities.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.