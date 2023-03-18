Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Former Liverpool midfielder Leiva retires at 36 due to heart condition
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Former Liverpool midfielder Leiva retires at 36 due to heart condition

Former Liverpool midfielder Leiva retires at 36 due to heart condition

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Play Off First Leg - FC Porto v Lazio - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - February 17, 2022 Lazio's Lucas Leiva in action REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

18 Mar 2023 03:41AM (Updated: 18 Mar 2023 03:41AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Former Liverpool and Lazio midfielder Lucas Leiva announced his retirement from football on Friday due to a heart condition, bringing the curtains down on his 17-year professional career.

The 36-year-old played nearly 600 games in his club career, the majority in Europe having signed for Liverpool in 2007, before moving to Italy's Serie A in 2017, where he played five seasons with Lazio.

Leiva returned last summer to his boyhood club Gremio, making 17 appearances and scoring three goals for the Brazilian side before being sidelined in December, when he was diagnosed with the heart issue after routine tests.

"I would like to thank Gremio for all the support in these three months. Today I am announcing my retirement. It's been a difficult period," Leiva told a news conference.

"I'm ending where I'd like, not the way I'd like. But I'm sure a new cycle will begin. I had a lot of hope that it could reverse, but it was not the case. My health comes first."

The Brazilian, who won the South American under-20 championship in 2007, also earned 24 international caps.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.