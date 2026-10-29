Former Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy to produce 2028 Olympics ceremonies

LOS ANGELES, Oct 28 : Kathleen Kennedy, a veteran Hollywood producer and the former president of "Star Wars" film studio Lucasfilm, will lead production of the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2028 Olympics and Paralympics in Los Angeles, organizers said on Wednesday.

Kennedy was named head of ceremonies and content for the Games, replacing Peter Rice, who recently took a job at Netflix.

She stepped down as president of Lucasfilm in January. Founder George Lucas had chosen her to lead the studio when he sold it to Disney in 2012.

Kennedy co-founded Amblin Entertainment with Steven Spielberg and Frank Marshall, whom she later married, and helped produce classic movies including "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," "Jurassic Park" and "Schindler's List."

Kennedy said she and Marshall have attended nearly every Olympics since the 1984 Games in Los Angeles.

"Sport remains one of the great unifying experiences we share," she said in a statement.