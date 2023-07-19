Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Former Man Utd keeper Van der Sar no longer in intensive care
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Former Man Utd keeper Van der Sar no longer in intensive care

Former Man Utd keeper Van der Sar no longer in intensive care

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Dubai Globe Soccer Awards - Madinat Jumeirah Resort, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - December 28, 2019 Edwin van der Sar during the awards REUTERS/Satish Kumar Subramani/File Photo

19 Jul 2023 02:50AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Edwin van der Sar is out of intensive care but remains in hospital after a brain bleed earlier this month, the former Manchester United goalkeeper announced on Tuesday.

The 52-year-old former Netherlands international was moved to a Dutch hospital but remained in intensive care, his wife Annemarie said last week. Van der Sar was initially admitted to a Split hospital while on holiday in Croatia.

"First of all, we want to thank everyone for all the great and supportive messages," Van der Sar said in a post on Twitter.

"I'm happy to share that I'm no longer in the intensive care unit. However, I'm still in hospital. I hope to go home next week and take the next step in my recovery!"

Van der Sar, who spent six years at Old Trafford before leaving in 2011, was most recently a director at Ajax but quit before the end of last season after the club finished third in the Dutch league and missed out on Champions League football for the first time since 2009.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.