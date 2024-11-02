Logo
Former Man Utd striker Yorke appointed Trinidad and Tobago manager

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - 1999 Treble Reunion Match - Manchester United '99 Legends v Bayern Munich Legends - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - May 26, 2019 Manchester United's Dwight Yorke during the warm up before the match Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes/File Photo

02 Nov 2024 02:21AM
Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke has been appointed manager of his home nation Trinidad and Tobago, the country's Football Association said on Friday.

Yorke, who won the treble with United as a player, made 72 appearances for Trinidad and Tobago, scoring 19 goals, and was captain at their only World Cup in 2006.

"As a player I experienced some incredible moments in a Trinidad and Tobago shirt. With this squad I hope that can continue as head coach," Yorke said.

His only managerial experience came at Macarthur FC, where he won the Australia Cup in 2022. The 52-year-old also had a brief spell as assistant manager witht Sunderland and was also assistant with Trinidad and Tobago in 2009.

Source: Reuters

