Former Manchester United manager O'Farrell dead at 94

Frank O'Farrell, who followed Matt Busby in 1971 as Manchester United manager in a short-lived reign, has died aged 94.

United paid tribute to the former West Ham United, Preston North End and Ireland international on their website on Monday.

"While Frank’s 18-month reign at the United helm was an undulating affair, there is no shred of doubt that he was a talented manager and a man of unimpeachable integrity," the Premier League club said.

"The abiding frustration is what might have been."

O'Farrell joined United, the 1968 European Cup winners, after taking Leicester City to the FA Cup final in 1969. After the Foxes' relegation he then led Leicester back to the top flight as second division champions in 1971.

He was replaced at Old Trafford by Tommy Docherty in December 1972 with an ageing and fading United side third from bottom and in danger of the drop.

"That Docherty was only able to delay demotion by a season underlined how big a rebuild had faced any manager in the Old Trafford hot-seat in the immediate post-Busby years," said United.

O'Farrell also managed the Iran national side from 1974-76.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)