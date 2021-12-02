Ryan Giggs and Nicky Butt launch digital football platform’s CSR programme in Singapore

"That's something we've done since the start of our career and we'll always do it because we really believe in it. So, it's a great project and hopefully it'll give a lot of kids opportunities and help them at a very young age," he said.

"We've both got young children. And I think it's been tough, especially for the children over the last couple of years, not being able to interact properly, and years that they're never going to get back. So I think it's important that gradually as we get back to normal that we do interact as best we can at safe environments."

ZujuGP is a company founded by Singapore businessman Peter Lim and his son Kiat Lim. It was launched last month and aims to connect football fans and those in the business of football such as club owners, players, agents and talent scouts.

The digital platform also plans to have a series of CSR events next year as part of its programme.

Both Giggs and Butt are in Singapore to participate in a series of events organised by ZujuGP, including a series of livestreamed sessions on Wednesday.

“We are grateful to Ryan and Nicky for taking time to share lessons learnt with these youths. Their influence, ambitions and achievements can be a motivating force to emulate,” said Mr Kiat Lim.

“We will continue to work with local grassroots to support vulnerable youths.”