Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Former Michigan State F Adreian Payne dead at 31
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Former Michigan State F Adreian Payne dead at 31

Former Michigan State F Adreian Payne dead at 31

FILE PHOTO: Michigan State Spartans forward Adreian Payne (5) celebrates a slam dunk against the Duke Blue Devils during their Midwest Regional NCAA men's basketball game in Indianapolis, Indiana, March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

09 May 2022 11:34PM (Updated: 09 May 2022 11:34PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Former Michigan State star and NBA first-round pick Adreian Payne has died, multiple outlets confirmed Monday. He was 31 years old.

A cause of death was not reported.

Payne averaged 8.9 points and 5.3 rebounds in 138 games (94 starts) for the Spartans from 2010-14.

He was selected No. 15 overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2014 NBA Draft and averaged 4.0 points in 107 career games (24 starts) with the Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic.

The Hawks traded him to Minnesota after three games in the 2014-15 season.

Payne also played overseas. He was part of Panathinaikos, which won the Greek Basketball League title in 2018. Payne last played for Juventus Utena in Lithuania in February. He also played in China, France and Turkey.

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us